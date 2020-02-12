 FM replies to data fudging claims; Kejriwal to return as CM : News Reel: Business Today
FM replies to data fudging claims; Kejriwal to return as CM

February 12, 2020
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sought to debunk claims of data fudging by the government and said the government was not hiding any numbers. She took on the former finance minister for his remarks on the reduced budget allocation for defence sector; The new coronavirus gets named as 'COVID-19' by the World Health Organisation, where the CO stands for corona, the VI for virus and the D for disease; The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party convincingly managed to claim a third stint in power at the national capital by winning 62 out of 70 seats up for grabs in the poll fray. The Bharatiya Janata Party remained a distant second with only 8 seats to its name, while Congress could not manage to win a single seat this time either. This and more news on News Blast.



