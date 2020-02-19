FM reviews coronavirus impact; Trump on US, India trade deal

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the government will soon announce measures to deal with the impact of Coronavirus outbreak on the domestic industry; Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government presented its fourth state Budget for fiscal 2020-21, promising $1-trillion economy for the biggest state of the country. UP's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna allotted Rs 5,12,860 crore budget for 2020-21, which happens to be the biggest-ever state Budget; US President Donald Trump has said he is "saving the big deal" with India for later and he "does not know" if it will be done before the presidential election in November, clearly indicating that a major bilateral trade deal during his visit to Delhi next week might not be on the cards. This and more news on News Blast.



