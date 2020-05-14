FM Sitharaman lists measures for farmers, migrants

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the government sanctioned 63 lakh loans to the tune of Rs 86,600 crore amid the lockdown.The minister announced that the loans were approved in the period from March 1 to April 30. Sitharaman said that the Centre provided Rs 4,200 crore as Rural Infrastructure Development Fund to the states. She further added that Rs 6,700 crore working capital limit had been sanctioned for procurement of agricultural products to state government entities since March. Watch the video for more.



