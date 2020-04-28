 FMCG firms to provide insurance to workers; Trump to 'investigate' China : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

FMCG firms to provide insurance to workers; Trump to 'investigate' China

April 28, 2020
The Delhi government has partially relaxed lockdown rules by allowing self-employed persons like plumbers, water purifiers, electricians to resume their jobs. Under the home ministry's guidelines, carpenters and motor mechanics are also allowed to work during the lockdown; U.S. President Donald Trump said that China could have stopped the coronavirus before it swept the globe and said his administration was conducting "serious investigations" into what happened; Volkswagen the world's largest car maker by sales, said it had resumed work at its biggest factory in Wolfsburg, Germany, to give its workers time to adapt to new hygiene measures to combat the coronavirus. Watch this and more news on News Blast.




    More from this section
    02:47
    Coronavirus: Profiteering on rapid test kits sold to ICMR, exposed
    03:17
    ILO on COVID-19 crisis; JioMart goes live on WhatsApp
    02:58
    RBI announces Rs 50,000 crore liquidity support to mutual funds
    02:02
    Coronavirus: Doctors shake a leg after one month of lockdown gets over
    02:02
    Coronavirus: Panic buying in Tamil Nadu ahead of complete lockdown
    02:22
    Akshay Tritiya 2020: How to buy gold amid nationwide lockdown
    03:45
    Govt allows local shops to reopen but with conditions
    01:51
    Congress leaders slam govt's move to freeze DA hike
    01:41
    Coronavirus: Trump suggests injecting 'disinfectants'
    02:29
    Coronavirus impact: Women are more at risk to suffer job loss than men
    22:19
    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on how India can come out of lockdown
    03:11
    China calls India's FDI rules discriminatory; Govt looking at helping businesses
    01:56
    World Bank predicts sharp decline in remittances as pandemic hits migrants
    28:03
    Financial editor Martin Wolf on how the world can survive shutdown
    01:09
    Coronavirus: Fitch Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 0.8%
    02:25
    World Bank reveals conditions of migrants; Netflix doubles signups
    01:19
    Facebook-Jio deal: How the deal will help the two companies
    02:40
    Facebook-Jio deal: Mark Zuckerberg shares goal of deal with Ambani
    04:11
    Ambani terms deal with FB as a milestone in 'digital India' push
    03:11
    Facebook buys stake in Jio; Delhi-Noida border sealed
    01:55
    Oil price crash: Why petrol, diesel prices will not be impacted
    03:38
    Oil price crash: Why India can't store crude oil
    02:41
    Infosys fails to meet FY20 targets; China criticises India's FDI move
    05:16
    US oil prices dip below zero; what it means for consumers
    01:38
    Corona lockdown: List of services allowed April 20 onwards
    03:30
    HR heads on industries most suitable for work-from-home policies
    03:21
    Trump's claims about corona testing; Modi's message for professionals
    05:19
    RBI's key announcements for NBFCs and MSMEs amid pandemic
    35:50
    RBI reduces reverse repo, announces measures to boost liquidity
    03:00
    Trump on reviving US economy; Plasma trials to begin soon
    03:09
    HR heads discuss cost-saving benefits of working from home
    03:07
    Bezos adds $24 bn to his wealth; Gopinath on global economic loss
    24:17
    IMF Chief on global slowdown, spending on healthcare amid COVID-19
    05:02
    Coronavirus lockdown: What will be impact of guidelines on economy
    07:23
    Coronavirus: How lockdown has impacted market demand in India
    05:53
    Coronavirus: HR heads on whether working from home is productive
    03:02
    Trump halts WHO funding; FIR against 1,000 Mumbai workers
    07:16
    Coronavirus strangles Indian economy; Can it be saved?
    02:53
    Options before Indian industry as coronavirus hits economy
    02:40
    Coronavirus update: Why India still waits for rapid test kits