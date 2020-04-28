FMCG firms to provide insurance to workers; Trump to 'investigate' China

The Delhi government has partially relaxed lockdown rules by allowing self-employed persons like plumbers, water purifiers, electricians to resume their jobs. Under the home ministry's guidelines, carpenters and motor mechanics are also allowed to work during the lockdown; U.S. President Donald Trump said that China could have stopped the coronavirus before it swept the globe and said his administration was conducting "serious investigations" into what happened; Volkswagen the world's largest car maker by sales, said it had resumed work at its biggest factory in Wolfsburg, Germany, to give its workers time to adapt to new hygiene measures to combat the coronavirus. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



