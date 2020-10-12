Follow COVID rules in festive season: Harsh Vardhan; Digital payments jump

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urged people to stay away from large congregations and diligently follow COVID-19 guidelines during the upcoming festive season; The Delhi government has exempted road tax on battery-operated vehicles under its new Electric Vehicle Policy, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said; The volume of digital payments has jumped manifold in the past five years, the latest data from the central bank showed. Watch this and more on News Blast.

