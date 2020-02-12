Foreign currency worth Rs 45 lakh recovered from biscuits and peanuts

In a shocking incident, Rs 45 lakh worth of foreign currency, hidden inside biscuit and peanut packets, has been recovered from a passenger at the IGI airport, New Delhi by CISF today. The incident came to light when security personnel caught a man named Murad Ali, following his suspicious behavior at Terminal-3 of the Airport. Watch the video to know more.

