In his Rajya Sabha address, PM Modi cautioned the nation against a new form of FDI which he termed, "Foreign Destructive Ideology". He was referring to the farmer's agitation which has gone international with foreign personalities having a say in it. The opposition called it a mark on India's reputation. Watch the video to know more about this new form of FDI.

