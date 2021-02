Aditya Puri, Ex-CEO, HDFC Bank, explains how the foundation for the bank was laid two decades ago, with an idea to create a world class bank, that was fair and transparent. Puri, in a discussion with Business Today's Nevin John, shares how fortunate he was to have worked with a bunch of self-motivated people, who helped create a world class Indian bank. Watch the video for more.

