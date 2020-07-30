Former deputy Governor of RBI, Viral Acharya, on India's economic recovery

Recapitalising India's banking sector and non-banking financial sector is key to India's economic recovery, said former deputy Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Viral Acharya in an interview with India Today TV. Acharya spoke at length about the problem of mounting non-performing assets (NPAs) crisis, citing the RBI's recent financial stability report. He added there was still time for structural reforms to improve financial and fiscal stability in India, a topic he has discussed at length in new book, 'The quest for financial stability in India'. Watch the video for more.

India risks 'Japanification' amid rising bad loans, COVID-19, warns Viral Acharya