Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar appears before ED

Former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar appeared before the Enforcement Directorate, along with her husband Deepak Kochhar. The Kochhars reportedly arrived at the ED's Khan Market office in Delhi just before her scheduled appearance at 11am. Kochhar is required to assist the investigating officer to take the probe forward. Her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).