Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf gets death penalty

Pakistan's ex-military ruler, former army chief and former president Pervez Musharraf, was sentenced to death by the Peshawar high court for suspending constitution in 2007 and imposing extra-constitutional emergency. A three-member bench headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth sentenced Musharraf to death in the long-pending high treason case against him. He had upstaged Nawaz Sharif government in 1999. He is also widely known as the villain of Kargil. Musharraf remained at the helm of affairs in Pakistan till 2008, when he resigned fearing impeachment backed by the Pakistan People's Party government and fled the country. Watch the video for more.



