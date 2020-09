Pranab Mukherjee, former president of India and veteran Congressman passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He had been comatose owing to complications following a lifesaving brain surgery. Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral hospital more than 20 days ago owing to health complications. Watch the video for more.

