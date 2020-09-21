 Forty-three-year-old building collapses in Bhiwandi, 10 dead, rescue still on : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Forty-three-year-old building collapses in Bhiwandi, 10 dead, rescue still on

BusinessToday.In | September 21, 2020

The death toll rose to 10 in a building collapse in Bhiwandi city of Maharashtra's Thane early Monday morning. At least 10 people were killed and many feared trapped. Rescue operations are still on. As per initial information, locals and officials had rescued 25 people from the debris of the collapsed building in Patel Compound area. NDRF officials said around 20 to 25 persons were still feared trapped and the rescue work was underway. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Bhiwandi building collapse: PM Modi mourns loss of lives



