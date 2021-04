The 4th batch of three IAF Rafales landed on Indian soil after a direct ferry from Istres Air Base in France. They flew non-stop from France. With the arrival of the three jets, the size of the Rafale fleet has now increased to 14. The country is expected to get more Rafale jets from France in the next few months. Watch the video for more details.

Check Pics |Three more Rafale jets land in Gujarat; total count reaches 14; see pics