Fourth COVID wave hits Japan with more infectious variants

The fourth wave of coronavirus has hit Japan with a growing number of people losing their lives on a daily basis at home. According to the doctors in Japan, this fourth wave is more infectious than all the earlier waves and new variants of the virus are fueling this wave. Questions are being raised whether Japan will be ready in time for the Olympics. Reports also suggest that cancer and heart patients are being sent home. With more than 96 per cent of the hospital beds in critical care units being occupied already, will Japan be able to save its people? Watch the video for more details.

Also Read: Bharat Biotech agrees to open Covaxin manufacturing to others