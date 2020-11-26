 FPIs pump Rs 58,694 cr in Nov; Economy to recover next year, say experts : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today

 

FPIs pump Rs 58,694 cr in Nov; Economy to recover next year, say experts

BusinessToday.In | November 26, 2020

Indian equities have registered huge foreign inflows in the month of November till date, with record investments of Rs 58,694 crore; the United States' real gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annual rate of 33.1 per cent and 7.4 per cent sequentially in the third quarter of 2020; India's economy is expected to recover early next year from recession, but at a modest pace, according to a majority of economists. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Need to be watchful about demand sustainability after festivals: Shaktikanta Das



