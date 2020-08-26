Fresh spike of coronavirus cases in August raises alarm in Delhi

Delhi recorded 1,544 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the city's highest single-day spike in August till date, taking the tally to over 1.64 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,330, authorities said. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the state government is prepared to deal with the spike in cases and warned people who were avoiding from getting tested. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Coronavirus vaccine: Phase 2 trials of Oxford candidate start in India; two get vaccinated