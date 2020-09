The 13th President of India and iconic statesman Pranab Mukherjee passed away today. He had undergone a brain surgery at the Army Research and Referral hospital, but his health continued to decline. He had also tested positive for COVID-19. Centre has announced a mourning of 7 days in the country. Tributes are pouring in for the veteran Congress leader who served India for fice decades in various capacities. Watch the video for more.Remembering Pranab Mukherjee and his economic legacy