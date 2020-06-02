Fruits, vegetables at risk of locust attack; Premjis take voluntary cut in pay

Known for feasting on all sorts of plants and standing crops, locust swarms had been sighted in parts of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Uttar Pradesh (UP), and Gujarat over the last few days. The horticulture crops such as fruits and vegetables stand at risk of a wash-out in the states; Facebook Inc and Snapchat developer Snap Inc became the latest U.S. companies condemning racial inequality in the United States as violent protests flared up across major cities over the death of George Floyd; Azim Premji, Founder Chairman and Rishad Premji, Chairman of Wipro, have both taken a voluntary cut in their compensation for the fiscal year 2020, according to the recent filing made to the Securities Exchange Commission in the US. Watch this and more on News Blast.



