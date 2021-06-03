Fuel prices break records; Reliance to help deceased employees' families

A string of 43 hikes this year as compared to just four cuts has seen prices of petrol and diesel break all records in India this year; Corporate tax collection fell below personal income tax collection for the first time in 12 years due to lower tax rates and the COVID-19 impact on businesses; In an attempt to help families of employees that have lost members to COVID-19, Mukesh Ambani-helmed Reliance Industries has announced that it will continue to pay the last-drawn salary of the deceased employee to his or her nominee for the next five years. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Pfizer, Moderna, Serum & the indemnity issue; what is it and what it means for India?