Fuel prices on fire in India as petrol costs over Rs 100 per litre in many cities

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked fuel prices on Friday for the 26th time since May 4, with petrol and diesel retailing at record high rates after a hike of 27 paise and 28 paise, respectively. As fuel prices continue to rise in the country, petrol price has breached Rs 100 per litre in more than 15 cities in the country, located in the states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. Fuel prices have been rising rapidly in the country due to rising international crude oil prices. Experts are worried about the prolonged round of fuel price hikes as it has triggered a sharp rise in inflation. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Covaxin emergency approval: Bharat Biotech's pre-submission meeting with WHO on June 23