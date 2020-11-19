Gene-editing technology based coronavirus testing kit launched in Delhi

A fast and cheap coronavirus testing kit that can provide results in 40 minutes was launched in Delhi on Thursday. The indigenously developed testing kit for coronavirus based on the gene-editing technology CRISPR called Feluda was launched by Tata group in collaboration with the Apollo group of hospitals. The test is likely to be cheaper than the current gold standard RT-PCR and equally accurate, helping in scaling up COVID-19 testing. Watch the video for more.

