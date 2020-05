Reliance Industries announced U.S. fund General Atlantic will invest 65.98 billion rupees ($870 million) in Jio Platforms, a fourth deal that takes investment in its digital unit to over $8 billion in less than a month; Apple Inc will this week reopen more than 25 of its branded stores in the United States; The very severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan' has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm. Watch this and more news on News Blast.