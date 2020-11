The central government on Thursday provided incentives for new job creation with the announcement of its new stimulus package, Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman listed 12 measures under Atmanirbhar 3.0 with a total outlay of over Rs 2.65 lakh crore. Watch as Uday Kotak, MD, Kotak Mahindra Bank, shares his point of view on the new stimulus package and how direct transfer of cash for job creation will address the basic problems of Indians.