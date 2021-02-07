 Glacier breaks in Joshimath in Chamoli district causing massive destruction : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Glacier breaks in Joshimath in Chamoli district causing massive destruction

BusinessToday.In | February 7, 2021

A glacier breach in Joshimath has triggered flash floods in the area. Almost 100-150 people are feared dead. The Dhauliganga river in Reni village is flooded and houses near the banks have been washed away. ITBP personnel and the NDRF have been deployed for rescue operations. The Rishiganga project in the village is suspected to be damaged. Watch the video for more on this developing story.

Also Read: Uttarakhand Glacier Burst Live Updates: Dehradun, Haridwar, UP on high alert; rafting stopped in Rishikesh



