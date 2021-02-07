Glacier breaks in Joshimath in Chamoli district causing massive destruction

A glacier breach in Joshimath has triggered flash floods in the area. Almost 100-150 people are feared dead. The Dhauliganga river in Reni village is flooded and houses near the banks have been washed away. ITBP personnel and the NDRF have been deployed for rescue operations. The Rishiganga project in the village is suspected to be damaged. Watch the video for more on this developing story.

