 Global economy projected to grow at 5.5 per cent: Gita Gopinath
Business Today
Global economy projected to grow at 5.5 per cent: Gita Gopinath

BusinessToday.In | January 27, 2021

Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist, IMF projected an increased global growth of 5.5 per cent in 2021, during a press briefing on Tuesday. Gopinath credited the global economic growth to the successful vaccination drives and additional policy support in countries like the United States and Japan. However, she added that slow vaccine rollout, virus mutations and premature withdrawal of policy support could worsen the outcomes. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Bill Gates draws strategy to stop the next pandemic



