GoAir lays off expat pilots; YES Bank resumes services

The coronavirus pandemic could trigger a global economic crisis and destroy up to 25 million jobs around the world if governments do not act fast to shield workers from the impact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said; The Indian hospitality sector is staring at a loss of $4.2 billion to $4.7 billion in revenues due to coronavirus outbreak, as per hospitality consultancy Hotelivate; The government has asked all the banks to encourage its customers to use digital payments, instead of cash transfer in day to day life as a precautionary measure against coronavirus outbreak; RBI's moratorium on crisis-hit private sector lender Yes Bank has been lifted. Yes Bank customers can now withdraw money from ATMs and access other banking services. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

