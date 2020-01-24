GoAir suspends some flights; Man in Ambani's security shoots self

Low-cost airline GoAir has said it was suspending some flights due to Airbus and Pratt & Whitney deferring the delivery of planes and engines, respectively. Some scheduled flights, as well as those for which ticket sales are open, would be affected, the carrier said; A CRPF commando deployed outside the bungalow of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani in South Mumbai, died after shooting himself accidentally, according to media report; India has been ranked at the 80th position among 180 countries and territories in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) prepared by Transparency International. This and more on News Blast.

