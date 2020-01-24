 GoAir suspends some flights; Man in Ambani's security shoots self : News Reel: Business Today
GoAir suspends some flights; Man in Ambani's security shoots self

January 24, 2020

Low-cost airline GoAir has said it was suspending some flights due to Airbus and Pratt & Whitney deferring the delivery of planes and engines, respectively. Some scheduled flights, as well as those for which ticket sales are open, would be affected, the carrier said; A CRPF commando deployed outside the bungalow of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani in South Mumbai, died after shooting himself accidentally, according to media report; India has been ranked at the 80th position among 180 countries and territories in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) prepared by Transparency International. This and more on News Blast.

Also read: Adani, Patanjali and Emami to gain from restrictions on Malaysian palm oil





