Gold imports dip 47%; RIL acquires majority stake in Urban Ladder

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit, decline 47.42 per cent to $9.28 billion during April-October due to a decline in demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce next week a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030; Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) acquires a majority stake in online furniture startup Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions Pvt Ltd. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: WPI inflation for October rises third month in a row to 1.48%