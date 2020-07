Google on Monday announced an investment of $10 billion in India. The tech giant announced that Rs 75,000 crore or $10 billion digitalization fund will be utilised over the next five to seven years. The investment will be done via a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational infra and ecosystem investment. Sundar Pichai speaks about his plans for India. Watch the video to know more.

