Google extends Work-From-Home; Travel bans can't be indefinite: WHO

Google has extended the work-from-home order for its employees till July 2021 amid rising coronavirus cases around the world; Only with strict adherence to health measures, from wearing masks to avoiding crowds, would the world manage to beat the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said at a virtual news briefing; With the timely onset, the south-west monsoon is making a great progress. The seasonal cumulative rainfall during this year (from June 1 to July 22) has been at its best in six years. Watch this and more on News Blast.

