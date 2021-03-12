 Google Pay to offer enhanced privacy; PwC India announces bonus : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Google Pay to offer enhanced privacy; PwC India announces bonus

BusinessToday.In | March 12, 2021

Google on Thursday said it will offer users of Google Pay enhanced privacy features, allowing them to take control of their own transaction data; The Biden administration on Thursday ruled out that it has imposed any kind of restrictions on export of COVID-19 vaccines; Audit firm PwC India on Thursday announced a special one-time bonus for all its 1,500 employees as an appreciation for the unrelenting commitment and efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Well ahead of 100 million vaccine shots in 100 days goal: Joe Biden



