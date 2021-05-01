Google saves over $1 bn a year; AstraZeneca vaccine sales touch $275 mn

Google has saved around $1 billion, with employees working from home amid the pandemic. The report states that Google used the savings to offset costs incurred in hiring new talent that was 'thousands' in numbers; As India is preparing to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations for every citizen in the 18-44 age bracket on May 1, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged people to not throng COVID-19 vaccination centres on May 1 since the national capital hasn't received sufficient doses of the vaccines; AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine contributed $275 million to first-quarter sales and shaved three cents per share from its earnings, as it posted better-than-expected results and forecast growth in the second half. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Nitin Gadkari sets highway construction target for next two years at Rs 15 lakh cr