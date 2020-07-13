Google to invest Rs $10 bn in India's digitisation fund

Google's investment through the fund will be around four key areas. One, enabling affordable access to the internet and to information to Indians in vernacular languages. Two, building new products and services that focus on the unique needs of the country including consumer tech, education, health and agriculture. Three, to help businesses especially the small and medium ones in their digital transformation. Four, to leverage technology and AI for social good in areas such as digital literacy, outbreak predictions, and support for rural economies. Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today explains how it will benefit India in the long run.

