Google to invest Rs 109 cr in India; Air pollution caused 54k deaths in New Delhi

BusinessToday.In | February 19, 2021

Google on Wednesday said it would invest $15 million (around Rs 109 crore) to support small and micro enterprises in India in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic; The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to register offences against people who violate COVID-19 safety guidelines; Air pollution caused an estimated 54,000 premature deaths in the Indian capital New Delhi last year, according to a study released on Thursday. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Drug marketing firms, manufacturers to be made equally responsible for medicine quality



