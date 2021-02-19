Google to invest Rs 109 cr in India; Air pollution caused 54k deaths in New Delhi

Google on Wednesday said it would invest $15 million (around Rs 109 crore) to support small and micro enterprises in India in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic; The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to register offences against people who violate COVID-19 safety guidelines; Air pollution caused an estimated 54,000 premature deaths in the Indian capital New Delhi last year, according to a study released on Thursday. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Drug marketing firms, manufacturers to be made equally responsible for medicine quality