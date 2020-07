Google CEO Sundar Pichai spoke about Google's investment in Jio Platforms through a video address at Reliance Industries' 43rd virtual AGM today. He said that the two giants would work together to increase internet access for millions of Indians, who do not currently have a smartphone, while improving the mobile experience for all. Watch the video for more.

