 Google's revenue goes up by 13%; Mahindra on lockdown exit strategy : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Google's revenue goes up by 13%; Mahindra on lockdown exit strategy

April 29, 2020
Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O)  beat analysts' estimate for quarterly revenue as its Google unit posted double-digit advertising growth despite the economic slowdown from the novel coronavirus; US President Donald Trump doubled down on China for failing to tame the coronavirus at its very origin, saying it has led to 184 countries "going through hell"; As the government gears up to lift the nationwide lockdown, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has pointed out the complex challenge of planning an exit strategy from the coronavirus lockdown. Watch this and more on News Blast.



    More from this section
    01:00
    Coronavirus: How Maruti is keeping its employees safe
    01:33
    Global tourism bleeds as coronavirus pandemic spreads
    02:31
    Coronavirus update: Why India has to return Chinese rapid test kits
    01:45
    Partial relaxation of lockdown in Delhi: These services are restored
    03:08
    FMCG firms to provide insurance to workers; Trump to 'investigate' China
    02:47
    Coronavirus: Profiteering on rapid test kits sold to ICMR, exposed
    03:17
    ILO on COVID-19 crisis; JioMart goes live on WhatsApp
    02:58
    RBI announces Rs 50,000 crore liquidity support to mutual funds
    02:02
    Coronavirus: Doctors shake a leg after one month of lockdown gets over
    02:02
    Coronavirus: Panic buying in Tamil Nadu ahead of complete lockdown
    02:22
    Akshay Tritiya 2020: How to buy gold amid nationwide lockdown
    03:45
    Govt allows local shops to reopen but with conditions
    01:51
    Congress leaders slam govt's move to freeze DA hike
    01:41
    Coronavirus: Trump suggests injecting 'disinfectants'
    02:29
    Coronavirus impact: Women are more at risk to suffer job loss than men
    22:19
    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on how India can come out of lockdown
    03:11
    China calls India's FDI rules discriminatory; Govt looking at helping businesses
    01:56
    World Bank predicts sharp decline in remittances as pandemic hits migrants
    28:03
    Financial editor Martin Wolf on how the world can survive shutdown
    01:09
    Coronavirus: Fitch Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 0.8%
    02:25
    World Bank reveals conditions of migrants; Netflix doubles signups
    01:19
    Facebook-Jio deal: How the deal will help the two companies
    02:40
    Facebook-Jio deal: Mark Zuckerberg shares goal of deal with Ambani
    04:11
    Ambani terms deal with FB as a milestone in 'digital India' push
    03:11
    Facebook buys stake in Jio; Delhi-Noida border sealed
    01:55
    Oil price crash: Why petrol, diesel prices will not be impacted
    03:38
    Oil price crash: Why India can't store crude oil
    02:41
    Infosys fails to meet FY20 targets; China criticises India's FDI move
    05:16
    US oil prices dip below zero; what it means for consumers
    01:38
    Corona lockdown: List of services allowed April 20 onwards
    03:30
    HR heads on industries most suitable for work-from-home policies
    03:21
    Trump's claims about corona testing; Modi's message for professionals
    05:19
    RBI's key announcements for NBFCs and MSMEs amid pandemic
    35:50
    RBI reduces reverse repo, announces measures to boost liquidity
    03:00
    Trump on reviving US economy; Plasma trials to begin soon
    03:09
    HR heads discuss cost-saving benefits of working from home
    03:07
    Bezos adds $24 bn to his wealth; Gopinath on global economic loss
    24:17
    IMF Chief on global slowdown, spending on healthcare amid COVID-19
    05:02
    Coronavirus lockdown: What will be impact of guidelines on economy
    07:23
    Coronavirus: How lockdown has impacted market demand in India