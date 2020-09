PUBG, which had at least 33 million active users in India, has been banned along with 118 other Chinese apps. The ban takes place after fresh provocation by China in Ladakh. As per the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the mobile game has been banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Watch the video for more.India bans PUBG Mobile, WeChat Work, AppLock and 115 other Chinese apps as border row intensifies