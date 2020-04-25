Govt allows local shops to reopen but with conditions

The Ministry of Home Affairs stated that shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective states and UTs and market complexes outside municipality areas can resume operations with 50 per cent staff for the remainder of the lockdown. The order states that social distancing norms and wearing face masks will remain mandatory. However, hotspots and containment zones will continue to follow restrictions. Watch the video for more.

