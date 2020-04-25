 Govt allows local shops to reopen but with conditions : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Govt allows local shops to reopen but with conditions

April 25, 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs stated that shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective states and UTs and market complexes outside municipality areas can resume operations with 50 per cent staff for the remainder of the lockdown. The order states that social distancing norms and wearing face masks will remain mandatory. However, hotspots and containment zones will continue to follow restrictions. Watch the video for more.

For your read: Franklin Templeton: P Chidambaram says govt must act swiftly as Congress did in 2008




    More from this section
    01:51
    Congress leaders slam govt's move to freeze DA hike
    01:41
    Coronavirus: Trump suggests injecting 'disinfectants'
    02:29
    Coronavirus impact: Women are more at risk to suffer job loss than men
    22:19
    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on how India can come out of lockdown
    03:11
    China calls India's FDI rules discriminatory; Govt looking at helping businesses
    01:56
    World Bank predicts sharp decline in remittances as pandemic hits migrants
    28:03
    Financial editor Martin Wolf on how the world can survive shutdown
    01:09
    Coronavirus: Fitch Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 0.8%
    02:25
    World Bank reveals conditions of migrants; Netflix doubles signups
    01:19
    Facebook-Jio deal: How the deal will help the two companies
    02:40
    Facebook-Jio deal: Mark Zuckerberg shares goal of deal with Ambani
    04:11
    Ambani terms deal with FB as a milestone in 'digital India' push
    03:11
    Facebook buys stake in Jio; Delhi-Noida border sealed
    01:55
    Oil price crash: Why petrol, diesel prices will not be impacted
    03:38
    Oil price crash: Why India can't store crude oil
    02:41
    Infosys fails to meet FY20 targets; China criticises India's FDI move
    05:16
    US oil prices dip below zero; what it means for consumers
    01:38
    Corona lockdown: List of services allowed April 20 onwards
    03:30
    HR heads on industries most suitable for work-from-home policies
    03:21
    Trump's claims about corona testing; Modi's message for professionals
    05:19
    RBI's key announcements for NBFCs and MSMEs amid pandemic
    35:50
    RBI reduces reverse repo, announces measures to boost liquidity
    03:00
    Trump on reviving US economy; Plasma trials to begin soon
    03:09
    HR heads discuss cost-saving benefits of working from home
    03:07
    Bezos adds $24 bn to his wealth; Gopinath on global economic loss
    24:17
    IMF Chief on global slowdown, spending on healthcare amid COVID-19
    05:02
    Coronavirus lockdown: What will be impact of guidelines on economy
    07:23
    Coronavirus: How lockdown has impacted market demand in India
    05:53
    Coronavirus: HR heads on whether working from home is productive
    03:02
    Trump halts WHO funding; FIR against 1,000 Mumbai workers
    07:16
    Coronavirus strangles Indian economy; Can it be saved?
    02:53
    Options before Indian industry as coronavirus hits economy
    02:40
    Coronavirus update: Why India still waits for rapid test kits
    02:40
    Trump's plans to re-open US economy; Gadkari on highway projects
    24:32
    Modi praises India, appeals to Indians, extends lockdown
    02:15
    Coronavirus: Reasons behind delay in rapid testing in India
    03:03
    UK PM thanks medical staff; OPEC, Russia approve oil cut
    03:01
    Does India have enough HCQ drug to fight coronavirus?
    14:57
    Coronavirus lockdown is a social vaccine, says Harsh Vardhan
    02:56
    UK PM leaves intensive care; PM Netanyahu thanks Modi