The government has announced two schemes to boost the spending power of working Indians ahead of the festive season. These are the LTC cash voucher scheme and the Special Festive Advance scheme. The festive bonanza aims to revive demand but experts feel these will have a limited impact. Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today explains the possible impact of these steps on demand. Watch the video for more.

