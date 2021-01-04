 Govt answers all vaccine-related queries, releases FAQs : News Reel: Business Today
Govt answers all vaccine-related queries, releases FAQs

BusinessToday.In | January 4, 2021

With India set to roll out coronavirus vaccines, the Union Health Ministry has released a set of frequently -asked- questions related to the vaccines and the vaccination drive. India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country. The Centre responded to queries about safety, side-effects,  anti-bodies etc. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: DCGI approves Covaxin for children above 12 years, Covishield for above 18



