Govt bans export of onion; India on path to economic recovery: K M Birla

The government banned the export of all varieties of onion except those cut, sliced, or broken in powder form, to increase the availability of the commodity in the domestic market and contain rising prices; Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, exuded confidence that India is on the path to economic recovery after a severe shock in the first quarter of this fiscal; The Central government is planning to spend Rs 65,560.98 crore under Prime Minister Atma Nirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana to identify gaps in health infrastructure and effectively face the challenges of COVID-19-like pandemics, epidemics, and disasters in future. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

Also Read: Petrol, diesel witness price cut for second day straight; check latest fuel rates