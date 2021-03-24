Govt can attract private capital if they structure privatisation transactions right: Chaudhry

Amitabh Chaudhry, CEO, Axis Bank shares how DFI bill is an exciting concept and can help Indian economy in the future. Chaudhry said that DFI is an important requirement for the economy at the moment. He shared his views on PSB consolidation and privatisation of banks, adding that Indian financial services industry was an enticing prospect for various large players across the globe. Watch as he explains to Business Today's Anand Adhikari how these developments can benefit the end consumers and economy going forward.

