Govt considers making flex-fuel engines mandatory; Delhi eases COVID curbs

The government will take a decision over flex-fuel engines in the next 8-10 days as it is considering making these engines mandatory for the automobile industry, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday; The government is open to coming out with more measures to boost the economy which has been hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, says Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) K V Subramanian; As daily COVID-19 cases in the national capital continue to drop, the Delhi government announced further relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday. Watch this and more on News Blast.

