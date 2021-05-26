Govt infringing on privacy by forcing new IT laws: WhatsApp to Delhi HC

WhatsApp on Wednesday challenged Rule 4(2) of the new IT Rules on the basis that it infringes upon the fundamental right to privacy. WhatsApp has filed a legal complaint in Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that experts say would compel the California-based Facebook unit to break privacy protections, sources said. In its petition, WhatsApp said that the "IT Rules would force us to break end-to-end encryption on our messaging service and infringe upon the fundamental right to privacy and free speech of hundreds of millions of citizens using WhatsApp." Watch the video for more details.