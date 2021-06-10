Govt issues guidelines for childcare if a third wave of COVID-19 hits India

Amid fears of a possible third wave of COVID-19 which many say might affect children more than adults, the Directorate General of Health Services under the health ministry has issued new guidelines. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had earlier written to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), seeking guidelines for the same. Here are some of the guidelines pertaining to the treatment of children. Watch the video for more.

