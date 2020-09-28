Govt to implement labour codes by Dec; Poonawalla applauds Modi's vision

The government is aiming to implement all the four labour codes in one go by December this year and complete the final stretch of labour sector reforms; With total cases standing at 32.4 million or 0.4 per cent of the world's population, every 250th person on the Earth is now infected with coronavirus; A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address at the UN General Assembly, assured the world that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help humanity in the COVID-19 crisis, world's largest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla said SII also shares and applauds his vision. Watch this and more on News Blast.

