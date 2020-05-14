Govt to launch affordable rental housing scheme for migrants and urban poor

The central government will launch a scheme for affordable rental housing complexes (ARHC) for migrant workers and urban poor to provide ease of living at reasonable rent, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while announcing second tranche of economic package on Thursday. The scheme will be launched under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by converting government funded housing in cities into Affordable Rental Housing Complexes under PPP (public-private partnership) mode through concessionaire. The move will help migrant workers and urban poor to live in cities by paying reasonable rents at the government complexes. Watch the video for more.



