 Govt to provide liquidity support to tide over crisis: CEA Subramanian : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Govt to provide liquidity support to tide over crisis: CEA Subramanian

May 9, 2020
One of the problems that India has started to face is retrenchment. Companies are being forced to let go of employees which is resulting in a huge job crisis. India's Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) KV Subramanian said the government is all set to address supply-side issues in its second relief package, which will include liquidity support to help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) tide through the Covid-19 crisis. He was speaking to India Today TV about tackling the severe job crisis due to the pandemic.



    More from this section
    04:42
    Paytm founder: I'm not threatened by the Facebook-Reliance deal
    06:53
    We can have a V-shape recovery, if virulence of virus lessens: Ahluwalia
    02:45
    Coronavirus disrupts work; How corporates are coping with the new normal
    09:02
    Comparisons should be made when the second stimulus is out: K Subramanian
    04:19
    Byju Raveendran: We are back to pre-crisis numbers, expect to double it
    03:11
    Jio bags another investment; Rajan on debt monetisation
    06:06
    Oyo founder on surviving the pandemic by focusing on future trends
    03:10
    India's fuel prices: India charges highest taxes on petrol and diesel in the world
    03:05
    Vizag tragedy: Several dead, hundreds ill as gas leaks from LG Polymer plant
    03:32
    Ratan Tata buys stake in Generic Aadhar; Zomato plans to deliver alcohol
    03:37
    Coronavirus: How liquor sales contribute to states' revenues
    01:43
    Temporary ration cards should be given to poor: Economist Abhijit Banerjee
    03:25
    India has highest taxes on fuel; US in next stage of COVID-19 battle
    03:54
    India needs bigger stimulus, direct cash transfers, says Banerjee
    06:12
    Top industry leaders on why govt should help large businesses
    03:03
    'Special Corona Fee' on alcohol sale; Gold imports plunge 99.9%
    01:29
    The deal between private equity firm Silver Lake and RIL's Jio Platforms
    02:53
    Lockdown: Experts on how work-from-home will impact IT sector
    03:44
    Time has come to re-open Delhi, says Kejriwal; Auto sales hit zero
    03:04
    Airline industry hit: How flying will change in post-corona era
    02:13
    Lockdown 3.0: What's allowed and what's not
    01:56
    Coronavirus update: Robots helping healthcare workers in Bengaluru
    30:51
    World to move towards de-globalisation post corona: Ruchir Sharma
    30:49
    Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal on govt's path out of pandemic slump
    00:59
    Coronavirus lockdown: First train for migrants starts journey
    02:37
    Alcohol industry appeals for sale of liquor outside containment zones
    03:02
    Trump may impose tariff on China; RIL records rise in consolidated profit
    48:41
    Coronavirus: Industry leaders on ways to revive economy
    01:29
    Coronavirus: Can this 3D printed 'Safety Key' prevent virus spread?
    19:53
    Raghuram Rajan talks to Gandhi about ways to reopen economy and support the poor
    03:15
    China's factory activity grows; Oil tycoon Joy Arakkal's suicide confirmed
    01:00
    Coronavirus: How Maruti is keeping its employees safe
    01:33
    Global tourism bleeds as coronavirus pandemic spreads
    02:31
    Coronavirus update: Why India has to return Chinese rapid test kits
    03:15
    Google's revenue goes up by 13%; Mahindra on lockdown exit strategy
    01:45
    Partial relaxation of lockdown in Delhi: These services are restored
    03:08
    FMCG firms to provide insurance to workers; Trump to 'investigate' China
    02:47
    Coronavirus: Profiteering on rapid test kits sold to ICMR, exposed
    03:17
    ILO on COVID-19 crisis; JioMart goes live on WhatsApp
    02:58
    RBI announces Rs 50,000 crore liquidity support to mutual funds