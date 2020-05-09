Govt to provide liquidity support to tide over crisis: CEA Subramanian





One of the problems that India has started to face is retrenchment. Companies are being forced to let go of employees which is resulting in a huge job crisis. India's Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) KV Subramanian said the government is all set to address supply-side issues in its second relief package, which will include liquidity support to help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) tide through the Covid-19 crisis. He was speaking to India Today TV about tackling the severe job crisis due to the pandemic.