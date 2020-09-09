 Govt to sell 15-20% stake in IRCTC; Apple to reveal lineup on Sept 15 : News Reel: Business Today
Govt to sell 15-20% stake in IRCTC; Apple to reveal lineup on Sept 15

September 9, 2020

The government is planning to sell about 15-20 per cent of its stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in the current fiscal; Centre has allowed partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9 to 12 from September 21; Apple Inc on Tuesday scheduled a special event for Sept. 15, with fans and investors expecting a refresh in the lineup of some of the company's core products. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Don't panic! Oxford coronavirus vaccine trials halted not cancelled



